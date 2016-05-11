Ibiyinka Alao visits Licking Elementary

By Debbie Dakin

Licking Elementary students were fortunate to have a special visitor at their school on Tuesday, November 8. Mr. Ibiyinka Olufemi Alao, a Nigerian artist, came to share his art and his story.

Alao was born in Nigeria on October 17, 1975. His parents are Ezekiel Bamisaiye Alao and Grace Bosede Alao. He has two brothers and two sisters. Alao is from Ponyan in Iyagba East Local Government area of Kogi State.

Even as a youngster Alao was drawn to making art. He said he began creating art at the age of 6 or 7. His pictures are bright and colorful. He has a gift of seeing life “in color” and uses that color as a language to express his thoughts and feelings. All of his paintings tell a story and express hope, joy, peace and love.

Alao gained acclaim when he became the first place winner of the United Nations International Art Competition. His entry of “Girls and a Greener Environment” represented his country, Nigeria, and won top honors over entries from 61 countries. The painting shows the life of a girl from infancy to adulthood and the values she acquires along the paths of life.

“My art does not necessarily reflect the way you see things, it reflects the way I see it,” explained Alao. “My painting ‘Myself as an Individual’ is not how I physically look to you, it is the way I see myself. I am a colorful visionary, a painter of pictures with a hole in my heart. In that hole is an emptiness, which tells me that since the beginning of time, men have done cruel things to other men to their heart, in order to take away their stories. If there is anything as cruel as the taking of a man’s life, it is the taking away of his story, the very substance that makes him immortal. I am an artist with a hole in my heart that is equal in size to the Universe without me. Every time I paint a picture, I fill this hole with beauty.”

Alao continued, “In this painting, I have symbolized this hole with the darkness of my left eye and the emptiness in my mouth. My right eye is upside down to show the desire to have a balanced point of view. In my head is always that bright light which leads me wherever I go.”

Besides painting beautiful pictures that reflect his African roots, Alao is Nigeria’s Ambassador of Art and Peace. He travels world-wide, sharing his art and his story. He also won Grand Prize for the 2016-2017 Scholastic “Kids are Authors” contest. The book “Ibi’s Fireflies” was based on Alao’s painting “Eternity in our Hearts” and was presented by elementary students from Macungie, Pennsylvania. The Willow Lane students took first place from over 900 entries from schools in the United States.

One of Licking’s third grade students asked Alao if he was famous. The question made him laugh, but I think it is very safe to answer yes, Ibiyinka is a very famous man. Not only will he be remembered for making beautiful art that tells stories of life in Africa, he will also be remembered for using his art to help spread peace in our world. His talent has made an impact in our world. That makes him a very famous man, indeed.

To learn more about Ibiyinka Alao and to see his art, visit ibiyinka.com.