Is Health Coverage Affordable? What you need to know!

Amber Dailing, Freedom Financial

It’s time to complete your 2016 tax return and you are being asked if healthcare coverage was affordable. Here is what you need to know to determine if coverage was affordable for you in 2016.

What you need to know:

Coverage is considered to be unaffordable if the lowest cost Bronze-level plan available to you through the Marketplace in 2016 is more than 8.13% of your household income. The total cost to you must be more than 8.13%, including any premium tax credit you would qualify for if you enrolled in that plan.

A job-based health plan covering only the employee that costs more than 9.69% of the employee’s household income is considered to be unaffordable. The plan used to define affordability is the lowest priced “self-only” plan the employer offers — meaning a plan covering only the employee, not dependents. This is true even if you’re enrolled in a plan that costs more or covers dependents. The cost is the amount the employee would pay for the insurance, not the plan’s total premium. The employee’s total household income is used. Total household income includes income from everybody in the household who’s required to file a tax return.

If you qualify for this exemption, it may apply to everybody on your tax return who didn’t have coverage in 2016.

If you are still questioning if your healthcare premiums are affordable you can visit https://cotaxaide.org/tools/ACA%20Affordability%20Calculator.html for a calculator and instructions on how to determine if your healthcare premiums were considered affordable for 2016.