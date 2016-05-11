Japanese Beetles – Defeating the enemy

By Marie Lasater

The Japanese Beetles (Popilla japonica) are back this week with a vengeance. They arrived a little late, so we can expect them to remain until the third week of July.

The beetles have only one generation per year, and live a little over 30 days. They lay eggs in moist soil and mown grass, and are attracted to certain weeds, including wild blackberry, sassafras and wild grape. They will cluster on these weeds, then lay eggs in nearby soils. They are very mobile insects that can be attracted from neighboring areas.

Healthy, older trees can usually survive Japanese beetle invasions, but younger trees, especially fruit trees are usually destroyed.

How to discourage a beetle

Pesticides

Unless you use a scorched earth pesticide that kills everything it touches, including the family pet, Japanese beetles are largely unaffected, and even seem to enjoy the pesticide.

A study done in Iowa in 2012 found unusually large populations of beetles on soybean plants at early stages of growth. The beetle seemed to preferentially congregate in higher numbers in soybean plots planted with the neonicotinoid seed treatment thiamethoxam (Cruiser 5FS) applied to the seed versus untreated plots. Plants were sampled with a sweep-net at 42, 49, and 57 days after planting. Researchers found 400-500% more Japanese beetles on plants grown with the thiamethoxam. So not only are neonicotinoid insecticides disastrous for bees, they encourage Japanese beetles.

Pheromone traps

The problem with traps is the fact they are highly attractive and pheromone based, drawing beetles to your area not only from your yard, but from nearby areas. Local folks have posted photos on social media showing traps containing up to 8000 beetles collected in a single day. In addition to attracting stray beetles, many of the female beetles that avoid the trap remain on nearby plants where they then feed, mate and lay their eggs in adjacent soil, creating a beetle breeding hot spot that attracts even more beetles the following season. This trap spillover phenomenon causes more damage along the flight path of the beetles and near the trap than may have occurred if the trap were not present. You will do both yourself and your neighbor a favor if you avoid using traps.

Hand picking

Hand picking remains the best method of controlling Japanese beetles, and there have been numerous studies comparing methods. The reduction in number of beetles is thought to be due to discouraging positive feedback between existing beetles and attraction of new beetles. Removal in the evening seems to be the best practice, with a daily routine producing the best results. After removing beetles, the lowest recolonization period occurs when they are removed at 7:00 p. m. and the highest recolonization results when hand removal occurs at 8:00 a. m. When you hand pick, fill a coffee can half full of clear water. Knock the beetles into the can, and feed them to any chickens you can find. Chickens love them, and they are actually nutritious.

Plus: there is the vengeance factor!