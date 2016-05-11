Kayak Winner Announced

Sean Shearing of Licking had the winning ticket for the 10-foot Sun Dolphin Kayak raffled off by Licking Downtown, Inc. The proceeds from the drawing will be used for continued renovation and maintenance of the Licking Mill.

Asked if he will keep the kayak or give it as a gift, Shearing states, “I will keep it for sure and enjoy it immensely, whether it be on the river or in my living room in anticipation for when I can use it again, ha – ha. Winning any contest is always so unexpected. I now have another reason to enjoy the upcoming summer.”