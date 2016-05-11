Kick off 2017 with 4-H

By Abby Terrill

The Licking 4-H club called their first meeting of the new year on January 12th by President, Megan Loughridge. The meeting was held in the Licking Elementary School Cafeteria.

The 4H officers for this year consist of: Megan Loughridge, President; Pierce Ford, Vice President; Sami Hall, Secretary; Evan Gifford, Treasurer; Jonathan Hagler, Historian; Kate Mitchell, Photographer; Abigail Terrill, Reporter; Brayden Smith, Health and Safety Officer. Bobby and Serena Hagler lead the 4H Club.

Members recited the Pledge of the Allegiance and 4H Pledge. The club secretary, Sami Hall, read the minutes from the December 8, 2016 meeting. Evan Gifford, treasurer, gave the financial report for our club. Serena Hagler brought forth new business in regards of the club bank account. Motion was made, seconded, and approved by all members.

Vice President Pierce Ford introduced our evening Program/Activity, Marshmallow Catapult, from the Junk Drawer Robotics Projects which was presented by Serena Hagler. 4H members and volunteers had fun building and launching their mini-marshmallows in the cafeteria. The member who launched their marshmallows the farthest in their age group won a prize. After the activity was over, the Vice President thanked Serena for her bringing this fun activity to our club. The President adjourned our meeting.

Some of the project teams met before and after the meeting to discuss projects for the upcoming months. The Show Animal Group met about upcoming weigh-ins and answered any questions regarding showing their animals. The Show Animal projects will be participating this summer in the Texas County Fair. Arts/Crafts, Photography, and Cake Decorating met together and planned on working together on projects for this spring and summer.

New Volunteers and first time shooting sports participants will be completing an orientation and workshop on February 11th at Faith Fellowship in Houston. Workshop starts at 9 a.m. and will be led by Janice Emery, the Regional Youth Development Specialist for the University of Missouri Extension office.

The Licking 4-H Chapter meets the second Thursday of every month, the next club meeting will be on Thursday, February 9th at 6:00 p.m. at the Licking Elementary School Cafeteria. Everyone is welcome to attend; we have many projects to choose from. For more information, check out the Licking 4H Club Facebook page, or email Serena Hagler at shagler@licking.k12.mo.us.