Kyle Smith kisses local pig for charity

By Melissa Gilmour

Staff Writer

Melissa@thelickingnews.com

Kicking off the Fourth of July festivities at Licking City Park, the Licking Downtown Inc. held its annual Kiss the Pig contest. This annual fundraiser nominates members of the community through its Facebook page. This year the contestants were Sergeant Mike Hood of the Licking Police Department, Cindy Wampner, director of the Licking Bridge Builders Senior Center, Steve Dawson, member of the Licking Chamber of Commerce, and Kyle Smith, President of the Chamber of Commerce.

Winners are chosen by amount of money donated per candidate. Jars adorned with the contestant’s name and photo were placed around town calling for donations to restore the historic Licking Mill, and fund other activities the group puts on each year. After all the donations were collected, Suzie Blackburn named Kyle Smith as the clear winner.

The race was so close that some of the contestants were disappointed to learn of Smith’s victory. Sargent Hood rallied the crowed who gathered to open their wallets to extend the opportunity for a kiss to any of the other contestants who were brave enough. In a matter of minutes, Hood had raised another $60 and took his turn smooching “sweetie” the young sow. Steve Dawson, by popular demand was the last to accept the local honor, delighting onlookers.

The shenanigans raised $200 for Licking Downtown Inc. as another successful Kiss the Pig contest concluded. Licking Downtown Inc. puts on events like Picking on the Porch, 3 on 3 basketball tournament, and other great events. Licking Downtown Inc. meets the first Thursday of each month at 5 pm at the Licking News office. To learn more about Licking Downtown Inc. and what they do, visit them on Facebook.