Large crowd turns out to enjoy Fireworks Show

By Debbie Dakin

Deer Lick Park was the place to be on Saturday evening, July 1. The Annual Fireworks Show and festivities is a great event that draws the community together to celebrate our nation’s independence.

Vendors opened at 4:30 p.m. for the public to enjoy their treats. The Knights of Columbus once again had their delicious barbecue chicken dinner, complete with German potato salad and baked beans. The youth from Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church sold hotdogs and hamburgers, the World Travel Club had several flavors of homemade ice cream, My Little Cupcake offered cupcakes and lemonade, G-ma Pam’s Rack Pack sold soft drinks and t-shirts. In addition, there was New Life Free Will Baptist Church with funnel cakes, The Happy Feet Team was selling raffle tickets for a Kawasaki Mule for Hospice of Care, Abounding Hope Church had “Rocks of Testimony” for kids to paint, and there was cotton candy.

Entertainment began at 6:30 p.m. The Licking High School group Catabellas and their teacher, Briana Adams Link, provided the entertainment. They sang a variety of patriotic and country favorites. The newly married Mrs. Link even got her husband Dylan to join her in a couple of duets. Music lasted until a short time before the fireworks show.

Around 9:10 p.m. the grand finale of the evening, the fireworks show began. The beautiful fireworks lit up the night sky in a blaze of glory while traditional patriotic music played in the background. The show lasted about 20 minutes, which is standard for fireworks displays, comparable with the Macy’s fireworks display in New York.

A very appreciative audience went away very happy, and the word “epic” was heard more than once. It was a great old-fashioned evening of fun, fellowship and good food. Children of all ages happily played together on the play ground making new friends. Friends and neighbors got to visit and enjoy the beautiful evening. Those who were not able to attend missed out.

This wonderful free event is a great community effort. It takes a lot of work and even more planning to make it happen. The first community fireworks event began in 2008 when Pastor Jerry Dodson, of the Pentecostal Holiness Church, got it started. The cost became just too much for one church to bear and it looked like the public fireworks display would go by the wayside. That is when Gary Hassell stepped up. As a member of Pentecostal Holiness, he had been pleased to see this event take place in our community. He didn’t want to see it end, so he took it upon himself to try and continue the practice.

Hassell learned that there are many rules and regulations to follow for the event. The cost of the insurance for one day alone is immense.

Pyrotechnics are very expensive (and must be paid for in March) and you have to have a trained and certified technician to set them off. Not deterred, Hassell went to work to get donations to help cover the cost and set out to get vendors and entertainment to help make it an entire evening for families to enjoy at no cost and not have to leave Licking.

Hassell doesn’t work alone, Sue Storm also works hard to help gather donations for the event. Corporal Pat Burton is our trained and certified pyrotechnician and has been for three years. Without the cooperation and participation of the City of Licking it could not happen. Many businesses and individuals help donate to make the event possible. All of the vendors and entertainers help to make it even more enjoyable. So hats off to all responsible who make this Independence Day celebration a reality. Special thanks to Gary for caring so much about this community. You are appreciated.