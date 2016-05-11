Licking City Council report December 22, 2016

Submitted by Renee Keaton

On December 13, the Board of Aldermen conducted their monthly meeting. The meeting was called to order at 5:30 p.m. with the following officers present: Mayor Keith Cantrell, Alderman Danny Wade, Alderman Larry Miller, Alderman Mike Aiken and Alderman Greg Green.

Those also present were City Attorney Brad Ellsworth, City Administrator/Clerk Renee Keaton, Police Chief Scott Lindsey, Superintendent of Utilities Larry Ogden, Wastewater Operator Rodney Sullins, Assistant City Attorney Conway Hawn, Wes Campbell, Debbie Dakin-Licking News, Steve Stacks-Integrity Engineering, Aaron Bradshaw-Intercounty Electric, Loran and Suzanne Creech, Donna Williams, Rod Ramsey.

The board reviewed and approved the November minutes, expenditures, court review, and tentative December expenditures.

Discussion was had regarding a lease agreement between Intercounty Electric and the City of Licking allowing Intercounty Electric to construct a pavilion at the Old City Park. After reviewing the lease the City made a request for a few items to be changed. Aaron Bradshaw-IECA, will take these changes back to their attorney. Once changes have been made to the agreement the city will hold a special meeting to review changes and make their final decision.

Department Head Reports:

Police Chief Lindsey stated that Tony Hughes has completed his field training and is now patrolling on his own. He stated that everything went smooth with the Christmas Parade.

Superintendent of Utilities Ogden stated everything is getting done on schedule.

Wastewater Operator Sullins stated the treatment plant is doing fine and the tests are still good.

City Administrator/Clerk Keaton stated everything is going good at City.

Rod Ramsey with Private Probation & Parole informed the board that he had been discussing with the City’s Judge Mike Anderson about the court system allowing community service to be done in Licking through the court system. This program is currently being done with the Houston Police Department and Texas County Court System. The board asked Rod Ramsey to provide additional information such as how other towns do it and report back at the January council meeting.

The Board unanimously voted to leave the contract between the City and the Licking Rural Fire Department as is and the city will look into and investigate the cost of a new fire truck.

The Board unanimously voted to allow Police Chief Lindsey to continue with the purchase of taser and an in-car camera through a MIRMA grant and the cost to the city will be $1692.00.

Nuisance Officer Mike Hood updated the Board on two properties that letters have been issued to. At this time nothing has been done to the properties so the next step will be to issue a citation.

The board reviewed the design of the Licking sign presented by the Licking Downtown. The board likes the sign but suggested for it to maybe say Welcome to instead of just Licking. Their concerns were where it would be located and the cost. Licking Downtown President Conway Hawn stated at this time they are just in the design phase and will get into more details with it at a later time.

Police Chief Scott Lindsey informed the Board that at this time he had no recommendation on whether to cease or continue with the K-9 progam. Lindsey stated that he had been presented with a few different options but was not ready to make a decision one way or another at this time. He wanted more time to look into it and would make a recommendation at the January meeting. Alderman Mike Aiken asked for a study of what K-9 Officer Sara contributed to the City of Licking. Loran and Suzanne Creech stated they were not sure how many drug arrests Sara was involved in but feel that she was a good asset to the City. Debbie Dakin stated that she did not know the expense of the dog to the City but felt that it was a great influence and deterrent to have a dog like that. Rod Ramsey stated that anything we can do to deter drugs is a good thing and that Sara made a difference. Chief Lindsey stated that Sara’s handler felt that she was a good deterrent but the things he was looking at was the training time, dedication of officer & K-9. He thanked the community for their support. This matter was tabled until the January meeting.

The board unanimously voted to appoint Wes Campbell as a reserve police officer.

The board unanimously voted to adopt a Resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Financial Assistance Agreement for an Engineering Report Service with the MO Department of Natural Resources.

City Administrator/Clerk Keaton informed the Board that TRAIN may be interested in putting another internet service antenna on the big water tower. However, discussion was had about a recently passed law that states whether the city can keep utility companies from putting an antenna on the towers. The city’s attorneys will look into this.

City Administrator/Clerk Keaton informed the Board that she has been contacted by the Licking R-8 School about them starting softball in the spring of 2018. This will involve them using one of our softball fields, but the school stated they would maintain it like the baseball field. The board is requesting some additional information.

Discussion was had about placing a basketball court on the tennis court at the Deer Lick Park. The school uses this for practice and 5 to 6 matches. It was decided that a basketball court would not work.

Discussion was had regarding closing early on Friday for the Christmas holiday plus getting the state recognized holiday of Monday since Christmas is on Sunday. A motion was made by Danny Wade to allow City Hall to close at noon, however; a second was not had so the motion died. City Hall hours will remain the same for Friday December 23.

The board unanimously voted to purchase tile from Friend Lumber at $2.19 a square foot for the nursing home.

City Attorney Ellsworth stated he was unable to get the changes completed and an Ordinance prepared to present for adoption regarding the new SB 491 regarding municipal laws. He stated that it will consist of 72 pages. He is asking the board to hold a special meeting on Tuesday December 27th at 5:30. The board agreed.

The board unanimously voted to go into closed session pursuant to Section 610.021 under the following specific exception. (3) Hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of particular employees by a public governmental body when personal information about the employee is discussed or recorded.

No votes or motion were made in closed session.

The board unanimously voted to return to open session.

There being no further business the board unanimously voted that this meeting be adjourned.

A special meeting was held December 16 and called to order at 4 P.M. by Mayor Keith Cantrell with the following officers present Alderman Danny Wade, Alderman Larry Miller, Alderman Mike Aiken.

Those also present were Assistant City Attorney Conway Hawn, Aaron Bradshaw-Intercounty Electric.

Ordinance No. 602, An ordinance approving a lease agreement between the Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association and the City of Licking, Missouri for the construction and utilization of a pavilion building, had its’ first reading.

Discussion was had about what a great asset the pavilion will be to the City.

Ordinance No. 602, An ordinance approving a lease agreement between the Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association and the City of Licking, Missouri for the construction and utilization of a pavilion building, had its’ second reading.

The board unanimously voted to adopt Ordinance No. 602.

The board unanimously voted to accept the terms of the lease agreement between the City of Licking and Intercounty Electric Cooperative for the construction and utilization of a pavilion building.

There being no further business the board unanimously voted that this meeting be adjourned.