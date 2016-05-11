Licking Downtown Inc. Meets – May 18th 2017

The last meeting of Licking Downtown was held April 6, 2017 at the Licking News office. President Conway Hawn called the meeting to order with 10 members present.

Joan Brannam read the treasurer’s report. The Licking Downtown Account is current at $3,911.17 and the Mill account holds $2084.19.

The new Welcome to Licking signs are planned to be completed by Memorial Day. Several businesses have made donations for the signs, which will be on Hwy 63 at both ends of town. Lanie Frick designed the sign, and her artwork perfectly captures Licking. Brad North is serving as general contractor, Bob Wallace is providing concrete, post and braces, and Jake Gilmour is making the sign and ordering letters and letter tracking. An electric meter will be needed to illuminate the sign on the south side of town.

The windows are in at the Mill. One window on the south of the building had a frame that was rotted out. Country Crossroads Cabinetry made a new frame and installed the glass. Jamie Maxey put the windows in as a donation.

Licking Downtown, Inc. meets monthly on the first Thursday of the month at 5 p.m. at the Licking News office. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Coming Events:

Kiss the Pig contest July 4th

Elvis will be at the Assembly of God Church in September

Picking on the Porch at the Mill (TBD)

Rust Painting at the Mill (TBD)