Licking Downtown, Inc. Minutes for August 10, 2017

Licking Downtown, Inc. held their monthly meeting on August 3, 2017 at The Licking News office. The meeting was called to order by chairman Conway Hawn and the previous month’s minutes were read by secretary Joan Brannam.

Items of discussion included the following:

American flags will be raised throughout town on Labor Day and 9/11.

As a project, painting the façade of the MFA building was discussed, and has been approved by the owners. Estimates are being sought for the project.

Licking Downtown is hosting a raffle for a Deluxe Kayak – funds to be used for Licking Mill projects. Tickets are $10 each or 3 for $20 – available at TJ’s Florist or the Licking News.

The annual draft horse pull will be August 19 at the Rodeo grounds.

The Licking FFA Horse Show is August 19 at the Rodeo grounds.

The Keith Bradshaw concert is scheduled for Sept. 23 at the Old City Park under the new pavilion. Tickets are $5.00, age 11 and under are free. Proceeds from the concert will go to the Mill fund for ongoing maintenance and insurance.

Picking on the Porch is scheduled for Oct. 8 at the Mill.

A photography contest is in the works to support the Mill. Categories include: Mill exterior, Mill Interior, View from the window, and Artistic Expression. There will be a $10 entry fee and prizes awarded in all categories.

An update of City Directory is underway. The Licking News will be designing and printing the project. All local businesses will be included at no charge with display ads available for a small fee. To be sure your business is included, contact the Licking News office with your business information.

The next meeting of Licking Downtown, Inc. will be September 7, 2017, 5 p.m. at the Licking News office. All are welcome to attend.