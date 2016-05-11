Licking Fire May Run Report June 8, 2017

June 8, 2017

By Fire Chief Jimmy Sherrill

The Licking Volunteer Fire Department responded to 13 calls during the month of May.

May 1, 9:42 a.m., Robertson Road, structure fire.

May 2, 6:50 p.m., Hwy AF, ambulance assist.

May 5, 1:48 p.m., Hwy 63, vehicle fire.

May 5, 3:22 p.m., Hwy AF, ambulance assist.

May 5, 8:14 p.m., Hwy 32, ambulance assist.

May 6, 9:39 p.m., Beth Street, ambulance assist.

May 7, 8:52 p.m., Hwy AF, lift assist for TCMH Ambulance.

May 15, 8:01 a.m., Staples Lane, landing zone for TCMH Ambulance and Phelps Air.

May 18, 8:17 a.m., Staples Lane, landing zone for TCMH Ambulance and AirEvac.

May 20, 5:32 p.m., Hwy. C, ambulance assist.

May 23, 4:21 p.m., Hwy 32, trash bin fire.

May 28, 12:14 a.m., Main Street, smoke smell.

May 30, 7:14 p.m., Main Street, ambulance assist.

About the Author

Melissa Gilmour
Melissa is the Digital Content Manager and Staff Writer at The Licking News.

