Licking Fire May Run Report June 8, 2017

By Fire Chief Jimmy Sherrill
The Licking Volunteer Fire Department responded to 13 calls during the month of May.
May 1, 9:42 a.m., Robertson Road, structure fire.
May 2, 6:50 p.m., Hwy AF, ambulance assist.
May 5, 1:48 p.m., Hwy 63, vehicle fire.
May 5, 3:22 p.m., Hwy AF, ambulance assist.
May 5, 8:14 p.m., Hwy 32, ambulance assist.
May 6, 9:39 p.m., Beth Street, ambulance assist.
May 7, 8:52 p.m., Hwy AF, lift assist for TCMH Ambulance.
May 15, 8:01 a.m., Staples Lane, landing zone for TCMH Ambulance and Phelps Air.
May 18, 8:17 a.m., Staples Lane, landing zone for TCMH Ambulance and AirEvac.
May 20, 5:32 p.m., Hwy. C, ambulance assist.
May 23, 4:21 p.m., Hwy 32, trash bin fire.
May 28, 12:14 a.m., Main Street, smoke smell.
May 30, 7:14 p.m., Main Street, ambulance assist.
