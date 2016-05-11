Licking Fire May Run Report June 8, 2017

By Fire Chief Jimmy Sherrill

The Licking Volunteer Fire Department responded to 13 calls during the month of May.

May 1, 9:42 a.m., Robertson Road, structure fire.

May 2, 6:50 p.m., Hwy AF, ambulance assist.

May 5, 1:48 p.m., Hwy 63, vehicle fire.

May 5, 3:22 p.m., Hwy AF, ambulance assist.

May 5, 8:14 p.m., Hwy 32, ambulance assist.

May 6, 9:39 p.m., Beth Street, ambulance assist.

May 7, 8:52 p.m., Hwy AF, lift assist for TCMH Ambulance.

May 15, 8:01 a.m., Staples Lane, landing zone for TCMH Ambulance and Phelps Air.

May 18, 8:17 a.m., Staples Lane, landing zone for TCMH Ambulance and AirEvac.

May 20, 5:32 p.m., Hwy. C, ambulance assist.

May 23, 4:21 p.m., Hwy 32, trash bin fire.

May 28, 12:14 a.m., Main Street, smoke smell.

May 30, 7:14 p.m., Main Street, ambulance assist.