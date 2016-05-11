Licking News Donates to Licking Police Department for new Canine Officer

By Melissa Gilmour

Staff Writer

In a continued community effort to raise the necessary funds to replace Canine Officer Sara, several groups and individuals have stepped up to the plate with donations. To date, the Licking Police Department has received several donations from private donors as well as organizations and businesses. Emma Jones, office assistant at The Licking News has taken a very active role in the latest donation to the department. Jones, who joined the Licking News in 2016, has been stacking and bundling extra copies of The Licking News into sets of 100 that are sold a $1.00 per bundle. Combined with other contributions made, The Licking News raised a total $550 which was given to the Department.

After the latest donations, The Department has reached half of the necessary money required to equip the vehicle, secure the unit, and provide training to both the canine and the officer who will be the designated handler. “I’m thankful for the donations we’ve been given so far,” said Corporal Pat Burton, the Department’s canine handler, “It’s amazing to see the community come together to support our efforts again.”