Licking Police Activity Report, March 16, 2017

By Chief Scott Lindsey
Feb. 1
23-year-old female from Bull Shoals Ark., cited for speeding 66 in 45 zone.
Received a report of a burglary at the rodeo arena concession stand on Maple Ave.
Assisted EMS with a medical call on Maple Crest St.
Checked an unsecure residence on East Highway 32.
Feb. 2
Received a report of an emotionally disturbed person on College Ave.
Received a trespass complaint at a business on West Highway 32.
Arrested a 53-year-old male from Licking, on a felony probation violation warrant.
Provided a motorist assist on Maple Ave.
Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout on South Main St.
Received a report of a fugitive at a residence on Brook St.
Feb. 3
31-year-old male from Rolla, cited for driving while suspended, failure to register vehicle, and no insurance.
58-year-old female from Licking, cited for speeding 69 in 55 zone.
Received a report of a stereo stolen from a vehicle at a residence on Green St.
Received a report of a possible intoxicated driver on College Avenue. A 40-year-old male from Licking was cited for open container of alcohol in vehicle.
57-year-old female from Houston, cited for seat belt violation.
50-year-old female from Salem, cited for speeding 54 in 35 zone.
Checked an abandoned vehicle at a business on Shafer Road.
Received a trespass complaint at a business on West Highway 32.
Received a report of a careless driver on Highway 63.
Recovered stolen property from a burglary in October, at a residence on Walker St.
Provided a civil standby on Old Ridge St.
Feb. 4
17-year-old male from Licking, cited for stop sign violation.
Assisted the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division with an investigation on Brook St.
Received a property damage complaint on North Main St.
Received a trespass complaint on Hartville Road.
Received a report of a possible intoxicated driver on South Main St.
Received a trespass complaint on College Avenue.
Feb. 5
Received a report of an emotionally disturbed person on Brook St.
Received a 911 hang-up call on Prescott St.
Feb. 6
Assisted the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division with an investigation on Brook St.
Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout on Industrial Drive.
Feb. 7
Provided a well-being check on a subject on East Friend St.
Provided a well-being check on a subject on Brook St.
Extradited a prisoner from the Phelps County Jail to the Texas County Jail.
Feb. 8
53-year-old female from Licking, arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Received a suspicious person complaint at a business on Highway 63.
Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout on College Avenue.
Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout on Myers Drive.
Received an identity theft complaint on North Main St.
Recovered stolen property at a business in Houston, from a recent burglary.
Feb. 10
Received a property damage complaint on College Ave.
Received a trespass complaint at a business on West Highway 32.
Received a report of a careless driver on Highway 63.
Assisted EMS with a medical call on North Friend St.
Feb. 11
28-year-old male from Licking, cited for failure to show proof of insurance, seat belt violation, and child restraint violation.
Checked on a report of an accident on Old Salem Road. A 23-year-old male, from Licking, was cited for no insurance and careless and imprudent driving.
40-year-old male, from Licking, arrested on a felony warrant from Texas Co.
Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout on West Highway 32.
Responded to a disturbance at a business on Green St.
Feb. 12
41-year-old male cited for trespassing at a business on West Highway 32.
36-year-old male, from Licking, arrested for driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and failure to show proof of insurance.
Provided a civil standby on College Avenue.
Received a report of an emotionally disturbed person on Highway 63.
Feb. 13
50-year-old female, from Houston, cited for failure to show proof of insurance.
Received a request for extra patrol on North Main St.
Received a report of a subject leaving without paying for fuel at a business on South Main St.
Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout at a business on East Highway 32.
Received a request for extra patrol on Walker St.
Feb. 14
Provided traffic control for a funeral procession on Highway 63.
Feb. 15
Responded to a disturbance at a business on West Highway 32.
Received a stealing complaint at a business on Highway 63.
Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout at a business on Highway 63.
Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout on Park St.
