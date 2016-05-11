Licking Police Activity Report, March 16, 2017

By Chief Scott Lindsey

Feb. 1

23-year-old female from Bull Shoals Ark., cited for speeding 66 in 45 zone.

Received a report of a burglary at the rodeo arena concession stand on Maple Ave.

Assisted EMS with a medical call on Maple Crest St.

Checked an unsecure residence on East Highway 32.

Feb. 2

Received a report of an emotionally disturbed person on College Ave.

Received a trespass complaint at a business on West Highway 32.

Arrested a 53-year-old male from Licking, on a felony probation violation warrant.

Provided a motorist assist on Maple Ave.

Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout on South Main St.

Received a report of a fugitive at a residence on Brook St.

Feb. 3

31-year-old male from Rolla, cited for driving while suspended, failure to register vehicle, and no insurance.

58-year-old female from Licking, cited for speeding 69 in 55 zone.

Received a report of a stereo stolen from a vehicle at a residence on Green St.

Received a report of a possible intoxicated driver on College Avenue. A 40-year-old male from Licking was cited for open container of alcohol in vehicle.

57-year-old female from Houston, cited for seat belt violation.

50-year-old female from Salem, cited for speeding 54 in 35 zone.

Checked an abandoned vehicle at a business on Shafer Road.

Received a trespass complaint at a business on West Highway 32.

Received a report of a careless driver on Highway 63.

Recovered stolen property from a burglary in October, at a residence on Walker St.

Provided a civil standby on Old Ridge St.

Feb. 4

17-year-old male from Licking, cited for stop sign violation.

Assisted the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division with an investigation on Brook St.

Received a property damage complaint on North Main St.

Received a trespass complaint on Hartville Road.

Received a report of a possible intoxicated driver on South Main St.

Received a trespass complaint on College Avenue.

Feb. 5

Received a report of an emotionally disturbed person on Brook St.

Received a 911 hang-up call on Prescott St.

Feb. 6

Assisted the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division with an investigation on Brook St.

Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout on Industrial Drive.

Feb. 7

Provided a well-being check on a subject on East Friend St.

Provided a well-being check on a subject on Brook St.

Extradited a prisoner from the Phelps County Jail to the Texas County Jail.

Feb. 8

53-year-old female from Licking, arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Received a suspicious person complaint at a business on Highway 63.

Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout on College Avenue.

Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout on Myers Drive.

Received an identity theft complaint on North Main St.

Recovered stolen property at a business in Houston, from a recent burglary.

Feb. 10

Received a property damage complaint on College Ave.

Received a trespass complaint at a business on West Highway 32.

Received a report of a careless driver on Highway 63.

Assisted EMS with a medical call on North Friend St.

Feb. 11

28-year-old male from Licking, cited for failure to show proof of insurance, seat belt violation, and child restraint violation.

Checked on a report of an accident on Old Salem Road. A 23-year-old male, from Licking, was cited for no insurance and careless and imprudent driving.

40-year-old male, from Licking, arrested on a felony warrant from Texas Co.

Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout on West Highway 32.

Responded to a disturbance at a business on Green St.

Feb. 12

41-year-old male cited for trespassing at a business on West Highway 32.

36-year-old male, from Licking, arrested for driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and failure to show proof of insurance.

Provided a civil standby on College Avenue.

Received a report of an emotionally disturbed person on Highway 63.

Feb. 13

50-year-old female, from Houston, cited for failure to show proof of insurance.

Received a request for extra patrol on North Main St.

Received a report of a subject leaving without paying for fuel at a business on South Main St.

Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout at a business on East Highway 32.

Received a request for extra patrol on Walker St.

Feb. 14

Provided traffic control for a funeral procession on Highway 63.

Feb. 15

Responded to a disturbance at a business on West Highway 32.

Received a stealing complaint at a business on Highway 63.

Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout at a business on Highway 63.

Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout on Park St.