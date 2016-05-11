Licking VFW expands their scholarship program

By Billie Krewson, Commander

Licking VFW Memorial Post 6337 is pleased to announce that due to the tremendous support from the community this year, the post has expanded their scholarship program. Currently the post offers three scholarships to graduating seniors in Licking. One for $2,000.00, one for $1,500.00 and one for $1,000.00 for their future education.

At its December 2016 meeting, it was decided to award the same scholarships to the graduating seniors at Houston High School. The post would like to thank the community for their continued support, as this is what makes these scholarships possible.

For answers to questions the post number is 573-674-4214 and the building is manned from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Fridays.