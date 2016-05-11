Lions Club gun raffle winner

By Scott Lindsey

On August 2, 2017 the Licking Lions Club held a drawing for a gun raffle fundraiser. Lions Club members had been selling tickets at various local events. The winner of the raffle drawing was David Herndon of Houston. Herndon picked up his new Taurus .380 pistol at Bullseye Pawn in Licking.

Proceeds from the raffle are put in the Licking Lions Club community help fund. This fund is used by the club to fund projects that directly benefit the local community.

The next regular meeting of the Licking Lions Club is scheduled for September 13, at 11:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at Bridge Builder’s on Green Street. Guests are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with nearly 1.3 million members in approximately 45,000 clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas around the world. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit the Web site at www.lionsclubs.org.