Locally Salvation Army reaches their goal

By Debbie Dakin

Paul Meier reported Monday morning, Dec. 26, the Salvation Army met their goal for Licking. The kettle drive was set up in the foyer of Town & Country Supermarket. This year’s goal was to collect $7,000.00. Everyone involved is happy to report that Licking not only met their goal, but exceeded it by collecting $7,230.00.

“We really got a lot of donations the last few days,” said Meier. “Thanks to all of the volunteers who manned the kettle in good weather and bad. Some filled several time slots to help keep the kettle manned as much as possible. We could not do it without them and their service is greatly appreciated.”

The money gathered will go to help people in our area needing assistance with such things as rent, utilities, lodging, transportation, meals, etc. Texas County gets to keep 85 percent of the money donated while 15 percent goes to the main office in St. Louis.

“We are very appreciative of all the donors who put money in the kettle,” continued Meier. “Their generosity will help those of the community in need of special assistance. We thank you.”