Meet the Author of Prophecy 101- Eugene Maxey – “The Max”

Eugene Maxey was born and raised in Licking. He went to St. Louis, Missouri after graduating high school, and served in the Army from 1954-1954 during the Korean War.

After the war, he returned to St. Louis, where he attended Greenville University and received a BA in Theology. He earned several additional credits in numerous subjects and then went on to earn his Master’s degree in Social Studies from Webster University.

In 1956, Eugene married Lillian Hoffer and raised two children, Sharon and Tim. They have 3 Grandchildren and 2 Great-Grandchildren. Eugene taught school for 35 years at St. Louis Christian Academy. He started with third grade and retired as the high school principal. Eugene also served as an Associate Pastor for the Church of St. Louis, under his mentor, Dr. Joseph L. Autenrieth.

Eugene retired from teaching in 1993, and in 2005 he and Lillian relocated to Licking to the family farm where he was raised. Although Eugene has always read and studied prophecy, it wasn’t until relocating to Licking that he was afforded the time to study in-depth. He started teaching some prophecy classes at the local Senior Center. In 2015, Eugene and Lillian decided they would begin putting an article regarding prophecy in the local newspaper each week.

Eugene and Lillian have dedicated their lives to serving God. They pray that by writing these lessons others will come to know Jesus, and understand the events that are happening around us each day and how these events are prophetic of what was written in the Bible thousands of years ago.