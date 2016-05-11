Megan Bever receives MFA Scholarship

MFA Incorporated is pleased to announce that Megan Elizabeth Bever, a graduating senior at Licking R-VIII High School, has won a $1000 MFA Foundation scholarship. The scholarship was awarded at Licking Graduation Ceremonies.

Megan Bever is the child of Jackie and Eldon Bever. Megan plans to attend Missouri State University-West Plains, West Plains, Mo.

The scholarship was sponsored by MFA Farmers Exchange, Licking, Mo. It is one of approximately 340 scholarships presented this year by MFA Incorporated, MFA Oil Company and their affiliates.