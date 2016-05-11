Museum Muses July 20, 2017

By Ellen Reynolds

The Texas County Museum of Art and History has already hosted 12 workshops in 2017 with almost 60 students learning a skill and taking home original handmade products. Four new workshops are now scheduled to take us through the summer and into fall.

The gourd lady, Sophia DeLaat will share her passion for gourds on August 22 when Sophia will lead students in making a nightlight from a cut-out gourd.

On August 14, Gary Duncan will return for the third time to lead students in an oil painting workshop. His step-by-step approach is successful for all levels of artistic abilities.

An Aborigines Dot Art class taught by Ellen Reynolds is back on September 22 for the third time. Students from the two previous classes have found this method to be fun, relaxing, and creative. Previous students may want to sign up for more advanced instruction.

In Watercolor 101, students will paint a lighthouse overlooking the sea during sunset. Ellen Reynolds will teach this on September 25.

Potential students are asked to preregister so the teacher will know how many supplies to prepare. These workshops are enjoyable for all levels from teens up and no previous experience is needed. The fees are very reasonable. In most cases, a skill is learned and the project completed in one afternoon.

Keep checking at the museum. More classes will be scheduled during the fall.