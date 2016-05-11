National Weather Service: Lots more rain possible – May 4th 2017

Texas County Presiding Commissioner Fred Stenger took part in a conference call Tuesday afternoon with representatives of the National Weather Service (NWS) and learned that forecasts call for Texas County possibly receiving 2 to 4 more inches of rain Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

“They said the rivers affected that would impact us will be the Jacks Fork, Big Piney and Gasconade,” Stenger said. “That would, of course, include Summersville and central Texas County wherever the Big Piney River flows. With the ground as soaked as it is, you know what we’ll have with four additional inches of rain.”

Stenger said the NWS is also cautioning about winds upwards of 30 miles per hour, widespread lighting and possibly even hail.

Weather information is posted on the Texas County office of emergency management Facebook page.