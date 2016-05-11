Office of the Texas County Commissioners: PROCLAMATION – May 4th 2017

WHEREAS: the Congress of the United States has designated the week of May 8th – 14th, 2017 as National Police Week, and

WHEREAS: law enforcement officers throughout Texas County have gathered on this day, Friday

May 5, 2017, to honor their fallen brothers and sisters; and

WHEREAS: these law enforcement officers are our peacemakers, guardians of life and property, defenders of individual rights of free men and women, the frontier soldiers, for the security of our homeland and protectors of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness; and

WHEREAS: law enforcement officers in Texas County, State of Missouri and the United States

are under the constant threat of assault and even death in the performance of their duties.

WHEREAS: established in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy and a joint resolution of Congress,

National Police Week pays special tribute to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others; and

WHEREAS: all citizens of Texas County are called upon to honor and show our sincere

appreciation to the men and women of law enforcement who serve every day with courage,

honor, professionalism and distinction, and to thank the brave law enforcement officers for

making it possible to live, work, worship and play in a safe and secure community; and

WHEREAS: in recognition of their tireless service to the community, the Texas County

Commission will host a memorial service on Friday, May 5, 2017 at the Justice Center of Texas

County in Houston, Missouri to honor our invaluable law enforcement officers; and

WHEREAS: the County Commission for the County of Texas asks all citizens of Texas County to

join us in remembering the sacrifice of these Officers and Deputies, living and fallen on this

special day.

NOW THEREFORE: We, as County Commissioners for the County of Texas, State of Missouri, do

hereby proclaim May 8, 2017 through May 14, 2017 as:

NATIONAL LAW ENFORCEMENT APPRECIATION WEEK

Dated this 8th day of May, 2017

Fred W. Stenger, Presiding Commissioner