Ozarks Property Rights Coalition Meets June 22

June 15, 2017

The Ozarks Property Rights Coalition will meet Thursday  June 22,  at 7 pm at the El Rancho Restaurant on Highway 60 in Cabool.  The speaker of the evening will be Francine Franck of Mountain View on the topic “Lessons In Preparedness Learned from the Recent Floods.” Francine and her husband Donald are authors of several books including a series of novels about life after an EMP in the Ozarks. She is very knowledgeable in homesteading, preparedness and survival.

Those attending are encouraged to come early to enjoy the buffet and  visit. For more information call 417-264-2435.

 

 

