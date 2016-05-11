Ozarks Property Rights Coalition Meets June 22

The Ozarks Property Rights Coalition will meet Thursday June 22, at 7 pm at the El Rancho Restaurant on Highway 60 in Cabool. The speaker of the evening will be Francine Franck of Mountain View on the topic “Lessons In Preparedness Learned from the Recent Floods.” Francine and her husband Donald are authors of several books including a series of novels about life after an EMP in the Ozarks. She is very knowledgeable in homesteading, preparedness and survival.

Those attending are encouraged to come early to enjoy the buffet and visit. For more information call 417-264-2435.