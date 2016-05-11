Pelikan recognized as Outstanding Beginning Teacher

On March 29, 2017, at the spring conference of the Missouri Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (MACTE), Brittany Pelikan was recognized as one of Missouri’s Outstanding Beginning Teachers. Brittany is a graduate of Newburg High School and is currently teaching first grade at Newburg Elementary. She is the daughter of James and Paula Pelikan of Rolla, granddaughter of Donnie and Evelyn Forester of Rolla and the late Frank and Violet Pelikan of Vichy.

The Missouri Association of Colleges for Teacher Education is a state affiliate of the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (AACTE), and serves as the voice for educator preparation programs across the state. The Outstanding Beginning Teacher Awards recognize teachers in their first two years of service who demonstrate excellence in serving children in school districts across Missouri. 59 of the approximately 8,000 teachers who were certified in the last two years were given engraved glass apples for their dedication and service to Missouri’s schools and communities. Award recipients were selected based on recommendations from Missouri’s state and nationally recognized teacher education programs, and a recommendation from candidates’ school districts.

The ceremony was held at the Columbia Conference Center in Columbia, Missouri, and was hosted by MACTE President Dr. Diana Rogers-Adkinson, MACTE president-Elect, Dr. Alexander Cuenca, and members of the MACTE Executive Board. Awardees were challenged to continue their work by creating fair classrooms through a pedagogy of care in a professional development session conducted by Dr. Lauren Arend, professor of education at Saint Louis University, and to be stalwarts for democratic thought during the keynote address by Dr. Julian Vasquez-Heilig, professor of educational leadership at California State Sacramento. MACTE recognizes the contribution of these fine teachers, as well as all of our excellent, highly qualified teachers throughout Missouri who serve and educate our students.

