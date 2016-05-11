Primrose Casey honored

Primrose Casey was honored at the Missouri Federation of Republican Women’s ‘Women of Tribute’ luncheon. The event was held August 5 in Columbia, Mo.

Primrose was nominated by the Texas County Federated Republican Women for the honor. They listed her qualifications as being Vice president of TCFRW, contributing many hours at Republican headquarters and various booths at county events; treasurer for her son’s three successful campaigns for county commissioner; keeps the club informed on legislative issues and is always willing to help with any task.

In addition, Primrose is the Information Chairwoman for the Texas County Farm Bureau and is very active with that organization. She is involved in the Community Betterment and Arts Council in Houston, is a member of the Texas County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, has been an active participant in Relay for Life, was instrumental in getting TCMH to provide a physical therapist and space for senior citizens to do daily exercises.

Recently Primrose was named one of the recipients of Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson’s Senior Service Awards. She was one of 60 seniors from around the state who were honored for their involvement within their community.