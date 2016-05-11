Private pesticide applicator training in Texas County

By University of Missouri Extension

A private pesticide applicator training class will be offered Tuesday, January 26, 2017 from 6:00‑8:30 p.m., in the conference room of the Texas County Extension Center, in Houston. This training is open to all producers of agricultural commodities, 18 years of age or older.

If you would like to attend this training session, please call the Texas County Extension Center at 417‑967-4545 or send an email to adeyt@missouri.edu to attend, so I can make sure there is a manual for everyone. Missouri law requires all purchasers and users of restricted-use pesticides to attend a training session to be certified for a private applicators license.

“This training class will allow individuals to recertify or receive initial training to be licensed to purchase or use restricted-use pesticides for five years,” said Sarah Kenyon, agronomy specialist with University of Missouri Extension.

There is $3 cost for the training, and $12 cost for the required M87 Private Pesticide Applicator Reference Manual, payable at the class. The manual may be shared among members of the same household or close family.

“If a current edition (2007 or later) of the manual is already available to you, please bring it with you when you recertify. You will not be required to purchase another copy of the manual in this situation,” said Kenyon.

This pesticide applicator training class is provided as a cooperative effort of the Texas County Commission and Texas County University of Missouri Extension Council.