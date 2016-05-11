Prize winning quilts

Marjorie Lange, a member of the Piece and Plenty Quilt Guild, won four 1st Place ribbons at the Belle, Missouri, Fair this year, plus the Grand Champion Award/Best of Show in the Quilt Category.

Her Heritage Star, pieced by hand using the English paper piecing method, received 1st Place in the pieced/twin size category. She donated this quilt to the Festival of Sharing organization auction. Marjorie learned to make Smith Mountain Morning in a class taught by Bonnie Hunter, and this quilt won 1st Place in the queen size piecing category (she is pictured holding the quilt). In the small wall hanging/applique and hand quilted category, she won 1st Place for her Missouri Star Quilt. Finally, she received the Grand Champion/Best of Show for her queen size hand quilted white whole cloth quilt.

Marjorie began quilting about 1989, making her sons each a quilt from her hand-embroidered blocks of baseball team logos. From there she read books and magazines and taught herself how to piece and quilt.

Eventually, she was given blocks that had belonged to her great grandmother. The blocks, called Missouri Daisy, dated from the 1930s/1940s. Marjorie assembled and finished the quilt. At the 2011 Missouri State Fair, it won 1st place for old quilt blocks/hand pieced and hand quilted.

More than 200 quilts by Marjorie and other PPQG members will be on display at the Ozark Festival of Quilts Oct. 7 and 8 at Rolla Middle School. The show is presented every two years. The guild is celebrating its 30th anniversary. This year, the show will feature a special exhibit of quilts made by founding members.