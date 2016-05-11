Property Rights Coalition Meets Thursday, January 26

The Ozarks Property Rights Coalition will meet Thursday, January 26 at 7 pm at the El Rancho Restaurant in Cabool, Missouri according to co-chair Bob Parker. Topics for the evening will be current events, problems in the US and how to solve them, and prospects for improvement under the new president.

“Our speaker, Dave Dougherty, has written several books of history and analysis. His newest book will be available for purchase and provides his suggestions based on a lifetime of service and study on how patriotic Americans can take back control of government and provide commonsense. Dave is a retired Army Intelligence Officer, college history professor, speaker, radio talk show host and owner of SurviveUSA in Calico Rock, Arkansas, the area’s first preparedness and self-reliance store” Parker said.

“This is the first meeting of the PRC since the election and we have a lot to talk about. The meeting will be held at The El Rancho Restaurant at the Sinclair truck stop building in Cabool on Highway 60 on the north side of the highway. They are generously allowing us to use their meeting room and we encourage everyone to come early and enjoy the buffet. Note that El Rancho is a bit east of the Hwy 63 exit in Cabool, ” Parker stated. For more information call 417-264-2435.