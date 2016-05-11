Property Rights Meeting features Holistic Healer

By Marie Lasater

On Thursday, February 16th, the Ozarks Property Rights Coalition met at El Rancho Restaurant for their annual monthly meeting. Guest speaker was holistic health practitioner Hannah Eisenberg, H.H.C. Diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer in 1976, Eisenberg underwent two surgeries, and was about to start chemotherapy when the nurse presented her with a release form. So many complications were listed on the release form that Eisenberg took out her IV’s and left the hospital. Her mother and friends thought she was crazy as she set off on a course to heal herself from cancer. She has now been declared cancer free.

There is plenty of evidence to support Eisenberg’s premise that the treatment can kill before the disease. Chemotherapy makes millions for the manufacturer, but there is still only a 6% cure rate. While the 5-year cancer survival rate is currently more than 60%, studies have shown that the use of chemotherapy makes a negligible contribution. Eisenberg’s approach addresses the physical, spiritual and chemical aspects of healing. In her work with cancer patients and those with autoimmune diseases, she works first with attitude, stating “You have to believe it will work.” Using creative visualization, Eisenberg has her clients come up with a future event with their family; imagining children, and even future grandchildren. “If you cannot conceive this, you cannot conceive that you can be cured of cancer,” says Eisenberg.

Nutrition is vital in treating cancer. Sugar must be avoided completely, as it feeds cancer cells. Eisenberg encourages her clients to eat non-GMO, and consume only grass-fed beef, as many grains can contain toxins. Stating “nothing is better than a plant-based diet,” she concedes “Vegetarians lack iron, and nothing better than beef for iron. “ She cautions against the new product offering of “Arctic Apples” that are genetically modified and never turn brown.

Spirituality is important in healing, praying and meditating. Following the work of Louis Hay, Eisenberg continues to use positive affirmations and avoid negativity. Especially in those with cancer, one can’t afford the luxury of a negative thought.

To reach Hannah, call her at 870.710.3010 or email hde@atelier3.com. The Ozarks Property Rights Coalition meets monthly, and all are invited to attend. Meetings are the fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the El Rancho Restaurant in the Sinclair truck stop building in Cabool on Hwy. 60 (north side of the highway).