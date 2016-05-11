Quail Forever youth group holds skeet shoot

By Melissa Gilmour

Staff Writer

Melissa@thelickingnews.com

The Piney River Covey branch of Quail Forever hosted a skeet shoot June 24 on a private farm west of Licking. The Richards’ farm located off Highway N became the new venue for the second annual skeet shoot after record flooding in May damaged the property which had previously been used. The shoot provided youth with a safe and supervised environment to enjoy the sport. The family friendly group welcomed newcomers and experienced shooters alike, providing ammunition, skeets, safety equipment, and firearms for use at the event. Over 600 rounds of ammunition and 800 clay targets were purchased for the approximately 30 people who participated.

This was the first of two shoots the group organizes each year, aiming to educate youth on safe firearm practices as well as wildlife conservation. The Forever Shooting Sports program is a gateway for young people to ignite a love of hunting, while also becoming aware of conservation issues that affect the future of hunting both locally and around the country. “Our goal is to teach these kids about conservation and how to help make a better habitat for the birds, which ultimately benefits the deer and other wildlife who are a part of that habitat,” Said Lesly Holt, one of the event’s organizers and an active conservation advocate.

Quail Forever is a division of Pheasants Forever, a non-profit organization that believes that hunters are the key to wildlife conservation. Started by a group of hunters, their aim is to preserve and protect delicate habitats so that they can be enjoyed by future generations of hunters. “We’re really grateful for all the support we get from the community. We’re blessed to live in an area where we can share these experiences with our family and friends.” Said Holt.

Groups like the Piney River Covey receive support from Quail Forever with continued direction and training. They offer a variety of training to local chapter leaders and volunteers from Regional Representatives at local, state or district meetings. “We also offer training at our National Trade Show called Pheasant Fest and national training events called Focus On Forever. Those events move around the nation and are 3 days long.” said John Linquist, Hunting Heritage & Shooting Sports Programs Manager at Quail Forever. Quail Forever also provides additional guides to chapters in digital or print versions for reference.

Quail Forever has seen growth in their membership totals in recent years. “We are currently growing. Our total membership is 149,000,” said Linquist. Current numbers show 720 local chapters across the US and Canada. Local fundraising efforts, including the Quail Forever Banquet held on April 9 of this year, help provide equipment and resources for the chapter. “100% of the funds raised locally stay under the control of the local committee to deliver mission work as they see fit in their community,” Said Linquist. The Piney River Covey uses some of the money to support the shooting sports for both 4H and FFA groups in the area, as well as fund events like the skeet shoot and the hunt which they are planning in October.

About Quail Forever

Chapters are empowered to determine how funds are spent. Since creation in 1982, Pheasants Forever has spent $708 million on 517,000 habitat projects benefiting 15.8 million acres nationwide. For more information about Quail Forever or how to get involved, visit www.missouripfqf.org.