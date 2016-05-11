Debbie Dakin

Many of you have seen the large flashing MoDOT sign on the north side of Hwy 63 telling us that road work will begin August 28. The news office usually receives notification from MoDOT telling us of upcoming projects in our area. We didn’t receive any notification about a project on Hwy 63 for our area so we decided to try and find out what was in the works.

When we talked to Licking City Administrator Renee Keaton, she had received no notification either and did not know what the upcoming project was. This led to a call to MoDOT. After a transfer to another office we learned that the upcoming road project is for the resurfacing of 137, even though the sign is located on Northbound Hwy. 63. So beginning Monday, August 28, Route 137 will be resurfaced. This will lead to some traffic delays, please drive with caution.