SCHOLARSHIPS AND AWARDS FOR THE CLASS OF 2017

Explanation of 2016-2017 Scholarships and Awards
George Washington Carver Award
The George Washington Carver Award is presented by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for ranking in the top ten percent of the class
A+ Scholarship Award
A+ Graduates are eligible for two years of tuition and fees to any Missouri 2-year Community College or Vocational-Technical School. This scholarship is worth up to $9,480.
Students must have met the following requirements to be eligible:
- Attended a designated A+ High School for three consecutive years;
- Maintained a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher;
- Maintained a cumulative attendance of 95% or better;
- Met the Math Proficiency Level, or
- Completed 50 hours of unpaid tutoring in the district;
- Maintained a record of good citizenship and avoided the unlawful use of drugs & alcohol
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Megan Bever 1. A+ Scholarship Award
- MFA Foundation Scholarship, $2,000.00
- Texas County Fair Board Scholarship
- Texas County Cattlemen’s Association Scholarship, $500.00
________________________________________________________________________________________
Sydney Breedlove 1. University of Missouri, Ralph & Angie Stair Scholarswhip, $1,500.00
- University of Missouri, E & E Bower Family Scholarship, $4,000.00
___________________________________________________________________________________________
VeAnna Chambers 1. Northwest Missouri State University, University Scholar, $1,500.00 yr.,
renewable annually
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Rebekah Clonts 1. A+ Scholarship Award
- Southwest Baptist University – Salem Campus Scholarship, $500.00
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Tori Colvard 1. A+ Scholarship Award
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Hannah Creek 1. George Washington Carver Award
- A+ Scholarship Award
- Gina McKinney Scholarship
- Licking Alumni Scholarship, $500.00
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Betsy Crites 1. Miss Texas County Scholarship Pageant, $100.00
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Gabriel Crossgrove 1. A+ Scholarship Award
- Jimmy Gobble Memorial Scholarship, $250.00
- Drury University, Dean’s Academic Presidential Scholarship, $9,000.00
renewable annually
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Alison Eckert 1. A+ Scholarship Award
- Licking Memorial VFW Post 6337 Scholarship, $2,000.00
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Michaela Elledge 1. Coy L Rodgers Scholarship
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Katelyn Gale 1. A+ Scholarship Award
___________________________________________________________________________________________ Ryan Giesler 1. A+ Scholarship Award
- MO Univ of Science & Technology, MO Miner Scholarship, $2,000.00, renewable annually
- MO Univ of Science & Technology, University Scholarship, $2,000.00, renewable annually
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Joy Grover 1. George Washington Carver Award
- A+ Scholarship Award
- Licking Community Teachers Association Scholarship, $500.00
- Stephen Maynard Memorial Scholarship
- Town & Country Bank Scholarship, $1,000.00
- Earl Haggard Scholarship, $500.00
- Licking Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, $500.00
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Terance Hale 1. Licking Alumni Scholarship, $500.00
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Keith Hanson 1. George Washington Carver Award
- A+ Scholarship Award
- College of the Ozarks Scholarship, $18,700.00
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Ashley Ingram 1. Lisa Michelle Henry Memorial Scholarship, $500.00
- United Association Local 290 Scholarship, $750.00
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Stephen Jordan 1. A+ Scholarship Award
- MSU – Spgfld, Dean’s Scholarship, $1,500.00, renewable annually
- FBLA Productions Scholarship, $500.00
- Paul Morrison Music Scholarshp, $150.00
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Kailie Kinder 1. George Washington Carver Award
- A+ Scholarship Award
- FCCLA, Community Blood Drive Scholarship, $500.00
- Eden Bisker Memorial Scholarship, $300.00
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Alexis McLeod 1. MSU – Spgfld, Dean’s Scholarship, $1,500.00, renewable annually
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Megan Merriman 1. Truman State University, President’s Honorary Scholarship, $1,800.00, renewable annually
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Tristen Morelan 1. A+ Scholarship Award
___________________________________________________________________________________________ Noah Mullican 1. A+ Scholarship Award
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Torey Reno 1. Truman State University, President’s Honorary Scholarship, $1,000.00
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Alexus Riden 1. A+ Scholarship Award
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Chezni Rocha 1. A+ Scholarship Award
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Brady Smith 1. George Washington Carver Award
- A+ Scholarship Award
- Licking Memorial VFW Post 6337 Scholarship, $1,500.00
- Murphy/Coke Scholarship, $1,000.00
- Hannibal-LaGrange University, Academic Scholarship, $10,000.00, renewable annually
- Hannibal-LaGrange University, Basketball Scholarship, $14,000.00, renewable annually
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Dillon Smith 1. A+ Scholarship Award
- D. Wyatt Scholarship
- Earl Haggard Scholarship, $500.00
- Luke Holland Baseball Scholarship, $1,000.00
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Bethany Tatroe 1. A+ Scholarship Award
- Housden Scholarship
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Mikki Watring 1. A+ Scholarship Award
- The Community Partnership, Silver Level Missouri Science Corporation
Scholarship, $1,200.00
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Kassidie Werkmeister 1. A+ Scholarship Award
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Mackenzie Whitaker 1. George Washington Carver Award
- A+ Scholarship Award
- Miss Texas County Pageant, $100.00
- Licking Memorial VFW Post 6337 Scholarship, $1,000.00
- Query Club Scholarship, $500.00
- Licking United Methodist Church Scholarship
- Landmark Bank Scholarship, $1,000.00
- MSU – WP, Chancellor’s Scholarship, $1,500.00, renewable annually
- Paul Morrison Music Scholarship, $150.00
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Nathan Wilson 1. A+ Scholarship Award
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Trenton Wilson 1. Truman State University, TruMerit Scholarship, $2,500.00
- Truman State Univ, Jack & Sue Magruder Foundation Scholarship, $1,500.00
Be the first to comment on "SCHOLARSHIPS AND AWARDS FOR THE CLASS OF 2017"