SCHOLARSHIPS AND AWARDS FOR THE CLASS OF 2017

Explanation of 2016-2017 Scholarships and Awards

George Washington Carver Award

The George Washington Carver Award is presented by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for ranking in the top ten percent of the class

A+ Scholarship Award

A+ Graduates are eligible for two years of tuition and fees to any Missouri 2-year Community College or Vocational-Technical School. This scholarship is worth up to $9,480.

Students must have met the following requirements to be eligible:

Attended a designated A+ High School for three consecutive years; Maintained a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher; Maintained a cumulative attendance of 95% or better; Met the Math Proficiency Level, or Completed 50 hours of unpaid tutoring in the district; Maintained a record of good citizenship and avoided the unlawful use of drugs & alcohol

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Megan Bever 1. A+ Scholarship Award

MFA Foundation Scholarship, $2,000.00 Texas County Fair Board Scholarship Texas County Cattlemen’s Association Scholarship, $500.00

________________________________________________________________________________________

Sydney Breedlove 1. University of Missouri, Ralph & Angie Stair Scholarswhip, $1,500.00

University of Missouri, E & E Bower Family Scholarship, $4,000.00

___________________________________________________________________________________________

VeAnna Chambers 1. Northwest Missouri State University, University Scholar, $1,500.00 yr.,

renewable annually

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Rebekah Clonts 1. A+ Scholarship Award

Southwest Baptist University – Salem Campus Scholarship, $500.00

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Tori Colvard 1. A+ Scholarship Award

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Hannah Creek 1. George Washington Carver Award

A+ Scholarship Award Gina McKinney Scholarship Licking Alumni Scholarship, $500.00

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Betsy Crites 1. Miss Texas County Scholarship Pageant, $100.00

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Gabriel Crossgrove 1. A+ Scholarship Award

Jimmy Gobble Memorial Scholarship, $250.00 Drury University, Dean’s Academic Presidential Scholarship, $9,000.00

renewable annually

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Alison Eckert 1. A+ Scholarship Award

Licking Memorial VFW Post 6337 Scholarship, $2,000.00

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Michaela Elledge 1. Coy L Rodgers Scholarship

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Katelyn Gale 1. A+ Scholarship Award

___________________________________________________________________________________________ Ryan Giesler 1. A+ Scholarship Award

MO Univ of Science & Technology, MO Miner Scholarship, $2,000.00, renewable annually MO Univ of Science & Technology, University Scholarship, $2,000.00, renewable annually

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Joy Grover 1. George Washington Carver Award

A+ Scholarship Award Licking Community Teachers Association Scholarship, $500.00 Stephen Maynard Memorial Scholarship Town & Country Bank Scholarship, $1,000.00 Earl Haggard Scholarship, $500.00 Licking Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, $500.00

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Terance Hale 1. Licking Alumni Scholarship, $500.00

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Keith Hanson 1. George Washington Carver Award

A+ Scholarship Award College of the Ozarks Scholarship, $18,700.00

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Ashley Ingram 1. Lisa Michelle Henry Memorial Scholarship, $500.00

United Association Local 290 Scholarship, $750.00

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Stephen Jordan 1. A+ Scholarship Award

MSU – Spgfld, Dean’s Scholarship, $1,500.00, renewable annually FBLA Productions Scholarship, $500.00 Paul Morrison Music Scholarshp, $150.00

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Kailie Kinder 1. George Washington Carver Award

A+ Scholarship Award FCCLA, Community Blood Drive Scholarship, $500.00 Eden Bisker Memorial Scholarship, $300.00

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Alexis McLeod 1. MSU – Spgfld, Dean’s Scholarship, $1,500.00, renewable annually

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Megan Merriman 1. Truman State University, President’s Honorary Scholarship, $1,800.00, renewable annually

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Tristen Morelan 1. A+ Scholarship Award

___________________________________________________________________________________________ Noah Mullican 1. A+ Scholarship Award

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Torey Reno 1. Truman State University, President’s Honorary Scholarship, $1,000.00

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Alexus Riden 1. A+ Scholarship Award

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Chezni Rocha 1. A+ Scholarship Award

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Brady Smith 1. George Washington Carver Award

A+ Scholarship Award Licking Memorial VFW Post 6337 Scholarship, $1,500.00 Murphy/Coke Scholarship, $1,000.00 Hannibal-LaGrange University, Academic Scholarship, $10,000.00, renewable annually Hannibal-LaGrange University, Basketball Scholarship, $14,000.00, renewable annually

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Dillon Smith 1. A+ Scholarship Award

D. Wyatt Scholarship Earl Haggard Scholarship, $500.00 Luke Holland Baseball Scholarship, $1,000.00

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Bethany Tatroe 1. A+ Scholarship Award

Housden Scholarship

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Mikki Watring 1. A+ Scholarship Award

The Community Partnership, Silver Level Missouri Science Corporation

Scholarship, $1,200.00

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Kassidie Werkmeister 1. A+ Scholarship Award

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Mackenzie Whitaker 1. George Washington Carver Award

A+ Scholarship Award Miss Texas County Pageant, $100.00 Licking Memorial VFW Post 6337 Scholarship, $1,000.00 Query Club Scholarship, $500.00 Licking United Methodist Church Scholarship Landmark Bank Scholarship, $1,000.00 MSU – WP, Chancellor’s Scholarship, $1,500.00, renewable annually Paul Morrison Music Scholarship, $150.00

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Nathan Wilson 1. A+ Scholarship Award

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Trenton Wilson 1. Truman State University, TruMerit Scholarship, $2,500.00