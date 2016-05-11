Seeking businesses and vendors for Roby Fair

The P.R.E.S.S. (Plato, Roby, Evening Shade, Success) Enhancement Committee is searching for businesses and vendors to be a part of the annual Roby Fair Saturday, September 9, 2017. The family day of fun will start with breakfast in the Community Center, a parade at 9 a.m. and the fair to begin around 10 and go until 5 that evening, ending with a dinner and evening entertainment. Games and prizes, contests, and musical entertainment throughout the day and evening are scheduled. Vendors are encouraged to sell their crafts, homemade items, or other items. Local businesses are also encouraged to set up a booth. Electricity is available, but limited. It was estimated over 1,000 people were in attendance throughout the day last year.

To sign up, please contact Linda at 417-464-1317, Rosanna at 417-217-1342 or email robyfair@gmail.com to receive a form with more details. Vendor and parade entry forms are also available on the fair’s Facebook page “Roby Fair.”