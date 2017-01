Story Time with Miss Flo is always fun and this year’s Christmas Fun story time was a huge success! The children enjoyed reading, playing Christmas-related games, crafting, and decorating a tree with their colored ornaments. One child, Paige Akers, left with a huge stocking stuffed with treats and goodies.

The next story time is Chinese New Year, Jan. 31st at the Licking Library at 3:45 p.m.