Stream Teams Make Jacks Fork Cleaner & Safer

Submitted by Rick Mansfield

Volunteers from the Arnold Stream Team along with the Jacks Fork Stream Team and the Current River Power Team joined with Eminence residents and businessmen to remove more than 100 cubic yards of debris from the Jacks Fork below Eminence this past Wednesday. Thanks to access provided by private landowners and the Ozark National Scenic Riverways, several pick-up loads and a forty-foot trailer of debris were removed from the beautiful and much used section of Ozark stream.

Eminence Mayor Jim Anderson had approached the Ozark Heritage Project (may be followed on Facebook page Stewards of the Ozarks) earlier this month about getting something done to improve the safety of visitors to the river. About a week ago OHP removed three trees from the section of river and this past week joined with other Missouri Stream Teams to take out the amount seen in available pictures. “The river is quite safe. Floaters just need to be aware of the hazards and act accordingly,” cautions the mayor.

Focus was on those sheets of metal and timbers with nails that were in the water, but difficult to see; those deemed most dangerous to users. Jim Rainbolt and Terry Burchett transported the trash as well as the recyclable metal. Kirsten Negaard used her new 2017 Toyota to transport debris and metal, as well as served as medical advisor—making sure all volunteers had a tetanus shot.

OHP and friends have several other clean-ups planned, including the Lower Current River Clean-Up July 8 and the 18th Annual Jacks Fork Clean-Up August 5. To help fund these events, OHP is again selling T-shirts at several local vendors or online. Shirts are only $15 or two for $25 and are available in two colors. Their purchase supports these efforts as well as show community support for our clean streams. Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Rick Mansfield and OHP at (573) 663-2269 or emansfield2004@yahoo.com .