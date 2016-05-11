Texas County Commission meeting – May 4th 2017

By Laura Crowley, County Clerk

Texas County Commissioners Fred Stenger, John Casey and Doyle Heiney, as well as County Clerk Laura Crowley met April 12. New business discussed included the approval of County Payroll #7 and Accounts Payable #7. The accounting officer filed her certification of available funds for County Payroll #7, totaling $79,206.54, and for County Accounts Payable #7, totaling $278,872.02.

Commissioners approved a stop payment on Check #136764 dated 2-1-2017 to Pierce Township. The check has never been received via mail and another check will have to be reissued.

The Commission will review the County Clerk’s Account Book with County Collector for Personal and Real property Tax, as well as the Monthly Fee Report for March/April 2017.

The Sheriff’s Report for Collected Funds was reviewed. Also their reports for mileage, vehicle maintenance and Call Log Reports. Sheriff Sigman told about his first new vehicle coming in from Corwin Dodge. Commission approved payment for car in the amount of $27,850.00 as well as $11.00 for the title. The Commission heard, discussed and authorized the sheriff’s presentation regarding the need for the Presiding Commissioner’s electric signature for grant application for DSSSF Grant.

The monthly outlay from the 25th Judicial Circuit Juvenile Division was reviewed. Commission had questions about the amount increasing monthly as of late and request an explanation of the increase. The Clerk will call and seek an answer to the question.

The County Commission reviewed the Circuit Clerk’s Circuit Courts Disbursement Summary for March.

As for employee matters, the County Commission heard from Travis Davis, Deputy Sheriff, regarding medical bills from TCMH and USA Radiology for his wreck from first of January. He was not covered by accident insurance and will likely be a while before it can be paid after potential litigation. Total bills of $ 1,793.15. Payment of $72.00 to USA Radiology and $1721.15 ($860.58 is half and will be paid to TCMH per agreement).

The Commission reviewed an invoice from Parke Stevens. Prosecuting Attorney, for $247.58 to refund a Witness’s Expenses. A memo was drafted by Commissioners to Mr. Stevens to perfect a policy for internal controls for the future.

The Commission heard from a resident of Upton Township regarding an employee matter.

There was no closed session and the meeting was adjourned.