Texas County Commission

By Laura Crowley, County Clerk

The Texas County Commissioners had a lot of new business to discuss at their April 5th meeting. The first item up for discussion was certain lands classified as Forest Crop Land whose certificates had expired. Notice had been forwarded to the Texas County Assessor’s Office about these lands in the names of Richard C. Strickland, John C. Keesey, Ray and Faye Brown, Charles W. Smith and Timber LLC.

The Commission then reviewed the State Tax Commission Quarterly Reimbursement, the Revenue Expense Report for the Justice Center and Jail, the Distribution Report for Road and Bridge Monies, the IV-D Child Support Reimbursement Report.

The Commission reviewed back taxes for personal property. They reviewed 207 individual bills from the Assessor’s Office for 2014 to 2016 back taxes.

Updated information from Sho-Me Technologies was reviewed. The Administration Building will start using their broadband.

Reviewed a proclamation from Melissa Little from Christos House regarding Child Abuse Awareness. The item was tabled for next week after corrections are made.

Commission reviewed the Tax Reporting Register from Collector/Treasurer, Tammy Cantrell. Cantrell then addressed the Commission in regards to an updated bid from Wes Campbell for remodeling her office, assessed by Chief Tim Ceplina of City of Houston PD and Spearpoint.

The Prosecuting Attorney’s Monthly Fee Report was reviewed, as was the Emergency Management siren grant forms for SCOCOG, seeking 75 percent reimbursement. The Commission reviewed a letter from the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency regarding Keith Follin, the new Emergency Management Director.

The commission reviewed the Certificate of Liability from Nixon & Lindstrom Insurance for Wood Mechanical Inc. naming Texas County as an additional insured in regards to General Liability per written contract or agreement.

The Commission reviewed the March Monthly Statement of Collections, with a total of $1,182.29; the Monthly Statement of Recorder, with a total of $17,673.95; and the March Cash Analysis.

The Quarterly Revenue and Expense Report for the county budget were reviewed, as was the Monthly Department of Revenue Report for the county.

Coming from the Sheriff’s Department reports for the jail were reviewed. These included the March Balance Sheet for the jail, Board of Prisoners Report and Commissary Report.

There were no Employee Matters to address. Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stephens was a walk-in discussing updates from his office, recent court proceedings and reviewing documents for the Commission.

In Miscellaneous Matters the Commission approved the Stallcup Exterminating invoice for general bug spray for the Administration Building, approved the Grennan Communications invoice for Telephone Service Agreement for April 2017, and approved the invoice ad for The Messenger for a Museum Curator. The Commission reviewed the invoice from Lowenbaum Law Firm for county government legal services for the 2nd Quarter.

There was no closed session held and the meeting adjourned.