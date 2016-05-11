Texas County Commissioners Meeting

Submitted By Laura Crowley, Texas County Clerk

The Texas County Commissioners met March 15. Those present were Presiding Commissioner Fred Stenger, Commissioners John Casey and Doyle Heiney and County Clerk Laura Crowley. New business included approving County Payroll #5 and Accounts Payable #5.

The group then went over reports for the month of February. The County Commission reviewed the February clerk’s account book with the collector-treasurer, the county clerk’s fee report for February, the February tax collection report for the collector-treasurer, and the County Commission will review the Circuit Judges total monthly outlay for February.

The commissioners acknowledged the statement from the Missouri Department of Conservation that they will share the cost of rock on county roadways adjacent to Austin Community Lake with Clinton Township.

The commission will receive a cashier’s check from Landmark Bank in the amount of $84.15 for the Reserve Public Fund.

The commission reviewed and approved an invoice from Russell Land Development Co., Inc for utilities for the District 25 Public Defender’s Office for $576.99.

In employee matters, the commission reviewed and approved the hiring of Edward Farley as a full time jailer. His start date was March 16 at $9.25 an hour.

Eric Kaut, from MoDOT, spoke with the commissioners about the maintenance of Millstone Road. The city of Houston and the county share the responsibility of maintaining this road. The city would like to own more of this road so they can repair a larger portion of the road to suit them. The commission will take this under advisement.

A closed session was not held at this meeting and the session was adjourned.