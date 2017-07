By Dorothy Hammond

The Texas County Genealogical and Historical Society met July 14 at St. Mark’s Catholic Church. Twenty-one members and guests were in attendance.

The program was performed by Ed McKinney and Paul Trantham of West Plains, David Branson of Yukon and Joel Hinds of Willow Springs. They sang songs we were familiar with, songs new to us, and some they had written.

Next meeting will be August 11.