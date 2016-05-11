The Bikes are back in town!

By Marie Lasater

For the ninth year, the Licking Sonic is the scene for the monthly motorcycle cruise-in. Back in 2008, Sue Daniels and husband Jack, both motorcycle enthusiasts thought it would be a great idea to have a get-together for different folks from different towns. When Sonic Drive-In was approached to be the meeting place, the answer was a resounding “Yes!”

Since the very first cruise-in that only had 12 bikes present, attendance has boomed, averaging 70 bikes a month. Last Thursday, the parking lot was filled with 86 motorcycles of all makes and models. The monthly cruise-in brings folks from West Plains, Mountain View, St. Robert, Cuba, Mountain Grove, and even as far away as Farmington.

The atmosphere is fun relaxed, and the motorcycles and custom trikes are in show-room condition as fellow bikers compare notes, catch up with friends, listen to cool music provided by DJ Lew Lewis, and just savor the fellowship of kindred spirits.

Every participant who shows up gets a ticket for a chance at a door prize donated by local businesses. This month 20 door prizes were awarded.