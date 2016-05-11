The Stallcup Triplets

Proud mom and dad Teresa and Corey Stallcup are now a family of 5.

January 6, 2017


Grandpa Steven Wilkerson seems to be in awe of his tiny grandchild.

Teresa and Corey Stallcup of Bucyrus are the proud parents of newborn triplets. The babies came into the world on 12/22/16, born at 33 weeks and 1 day. Ellie June Stallcup weighed 4 lb. 9 oz, Russell Dean Stallcup weighed 5 lb 5 oz, and Weldon Ray Stallcup weighed 3 lb. 10 oz. The babies are healthy and thriving, perfect in every way!

The odds of having triplets naturally without fertility drugs or in vitro assistance are 1 in 8,100. When the couple first learned they were expecting triplets, you can just imagine their surprise. Congratulations to the Stallcups!

  1. V | January 6, 2017 at 6:52 pm | Reply

    AMAZING.THEIR ALL ADORABLE.

