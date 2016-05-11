The Stallcup Triplets

Teresa and Corey Stallcup of Bucyrus are the proud parents of newborn triplets. The babies came into the world on 12/22/16, born at 33 weeks and 1 day. Ellie June Stallcup weighed 4 lb. 9 oz, Russell Dean Stallcup weighed 5 lb 5 oz, and Weldon Ray Stallcup weighed 3 lb. 10 oz. The babies are healthy and thriving, perfect in every way!

The odds of having triplets naturally without fertility drugs or in vitro assistance are 1 in 8,100. When the couple first learned they were expecting triplets, you can just imagine their surprise. Congratulations to the Stallcups!