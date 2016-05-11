Trent McFarland returning for his second year at Licking PRCA Rodeo – May 4th 2017

By Debbie Dakin

Licking’s 33rd Annual PRCA Rodeo returns this year on June 1-3. Also returning this year for his second run to share his comedic routines and help protect the bull riders is funny man Trent McFarland.

This may only be McFarland’s second year to perform in Licking, but he has over 20 years of experience as being a rodeo clown. In fact, you might say Trent grew up making people laugh. He learned from the best, his father, Sid McFarland, who was also a rodeo clown for over 40 years.

Trent and his lovely wife, Wendy, hail from Hope Hull, Alabama. She often joins Trent in his acts. They have two small children and we will see if they follow in their daddy’s footsteps and become the third generation of professional clowns.

Believing that being a clown means more than just wearing a silly costume and having some cool dance moves, Trent strives to continually add new acts that are family friendly as well as funny. Some of his most noted acts include Wrangler Roadster, Talladega Nights, Dr. Donothing and His Cowboy Ambulance, Barthal-the-Mule, Big Texas Burger Trick Roper, and Wannabe Fire Department.

Filler acts include Alabama Bottle Rocket, The Great WhoDunIt Magic Show, Wild West Sharp Shooter, Texas Fire Cracker, Sav-A-Horse Ride-A-Cowboy, Dance Contest, Watermelon Crawl, Dirty Sox Baseball, Ultimate Athlete, and more!

“Some folks think that I may be a bit crazy to do what I do for a living,” said McFarland. “I just enjoy helping others and making people laugh. If I can take those people who know what hard times are and give them two hours to relax, forget about their problems and enjoy themselves with quality family entertainment, then I feel like I’ve done my job. That is why after the rodeo has ended, I will always be found at the exits signing autographs and thanking everyone for coming out. I never forget that all of us in this profession could not do what we do if it wasn’t for the spectators and sponsors coming out to support us. I will never forget my fifth grade teacher telling me that acting like a clown would get me nowhere in life; I just wish she could see me now as I am traveling this great country, doing what I love.”

More than just an entertainer, Trent McFarland takes his job as barrel man quite seriously. During the bull riding he is always ready to spring into action to do whatever necessary to distract the bulls and help protect the cowboys if needed. Being “the man in the can” can cause a little heavy heart-pounding for Trent.

“The first time I used the barrel and the bull charged it, he knocked it end over end with me inside and I realized that the freedom of running away sounded pretty darn good at that point,” laughed McFarland. “But there is no escaping this bull version of a piñata. It was like going to Six Flags except the roller coaster was trying to get inside the cart with me!”

Don’t miss this amazing funny man who provides a show in himself. Bring the whole family and enjoy the antics at this year’s 33rd PRCA Rodeo, June 1-3.