Troop G canine retires

By Sgt. Jeff Kinder

Captain Mark G. Inman, commanding officer, Troop G, Willow Springs, announces the canine assigned to Troop G is retiring. Dak, a six-year-old German shepherd has worked in Troop G for the past five years and will retire due to his handler transferring to another position within the Patrol. During his career in Troop G, Dak and his handler Trooper Michael Greenan have been involved in 1,209 criminal arrests. Dak is trained in drug detection, tracking, and protection. His services were in high demand. He responded to 409 requests for service by city, county, state as well as federal officers. Dak is also known by many schoolchildren in Troop G schools, where he did programs demonstrating his abilities. Dak will live out his retirement years at the home of his former handler.