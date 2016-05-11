Upcoming blood drive with CBCO

April 13, 2017- Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is the local provider of blood for patients at 40 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas. Sick and injured hospital patients depend on CBCO donors to provide the lifesaving blood they need.

Type O Negative in very short supply

Current inventory levels include a three-day reserve for most blood types, except for type O Negative, which is currently at less than a one-day supply.

On average, a transfusion takes place every seven minutes and around 220 donations are needed each day to meet the area’s blood needs. You can help by giving blood at this upcoming blood drive:

Plato

Friday, April 28, 2017

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Plato High School

10645 Plato Drive

Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards, or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or charities. More information on the LifePoints donor rewards program may be found at www.cbco.org.

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID. For more information about sharing your good health with others, please visit our website at www.cbco.org, or call toll-free 1-800-280-5337. Thank you for giving.