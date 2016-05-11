VA Enrollment and Eligibility Sign-Up

Veterans will have a chance to sign up and to learn more about VA Healthcare on Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Primary care teams from the Salem clinic will be on hand to answer questions and help offer information about services and benefits for VA health care. Veterans interested in enrollment should bring military release papers (Form DD214), as well as income and medical expense information for 2016.

The VFW Post #6337 will be co-hosting this event with the American Legion Post #559 at 109 Cedar Street. For more information, call Ed Folger at 417-260-1604.