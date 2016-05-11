Vendors Wanted For Independence Day Celebration

By Debbie Dakin

Licking’s Independence Day Celebration is right around the corner. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, July 1 at Deer Lick Park. Once again, the event is spearheaded by Gary Hassell and his team of volunteers.

“Things this year will be pretty much the same as last year,” said Hassell. “The Knights of Columbus will be there again doing their barbecue dinner. We have different entertainment this year. Brianna Adams and her Catabellas will provide the live music.”

They really need vendors at the event. If you, your group or organization are interested, booth space is $20.00 and you should contact Hassell.

So mark your calendar and plan on joining your friends and neighbors for an evening of fun and music, ending with a spectacular fireworks display.