Waynesville takes down Licking

By Harv Antle

On Monday night, May 8, the Licking Wildcats saw their 7-game winning streak snapped as Waynesville visited Deer Lick Park and left with a 10-0 decision.

Tristen Morelan started and took the loss for Licking. The senior pitched two innings, allowed five earned runs on three hits and five walks.

Trenton Campbell worked an inning of relief and was charged with five earned runs on three hits and four walks. Campbell did provide Licking’s only two hits of the night, going 2-for-2.

Waynesville won the JV game, 7-3. Cainan Hutsell took the Licking loss while Zack Krewson and Blake Payne were 1-for-2 to lead the offense.