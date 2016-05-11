Whatchya Wanna do for Christmas?

Joy Grover

Many things are happening during the last week of school, but most of the student population at both the Licking High School and the Licking Elementary School have been looking forward to Christmas Break, officially known as Winter Break. Students have been cramming in time to study for finals and finish typing papers, and have been looking forward to not having school assignments. Despite planning ahead, many students in the high school, especially upperclassmen, already have busy schedules for their winter breaks.

The Licking High School Journalism class conducted a survey for all students in the 9th through 12th grades. Although most answers were similar to an extent, some of the answers were quite interesting. Students were asked six questions including “What do you hope to get for Christmas,” “What are you doing over break,” “Do you plan to travel,” “What is your favorite Christmas song,” “Will you be in town for New Year’s,” and “Where will you be for New Year’s Eve?”

For the first question of what students hope to recieve for Christmas, the most common answer was for money, followed by electronics, the write-in option, and, finally, clothing. The second question’s most common answer was staying home for the break, followed by leaving the state, and the write-in option. For asking about students’ travel plans, most students answered “No,” but there were a few people going to other states, such as Florida, California, Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, Nebraska, Arkansas, and even a couple of students going to France, while another is going to Germany.

The fourth question asked what students’ favorite Christmas song was, and the options were Silent Night, White Christmas, Baby, It’s Cold Outside, and a write-in. Although many students liked the options available to choose from, the most popular answer was with the write-in option. As for if students will be in town for New Year’s, more students said that they would be out of town rather than at home for New Year’s. However, when asked where they would be for New Year’s Eve, most of the students claim to be going to a party, while almost all the rest of the surveyors answered that they would be staying home.

As for some students, their time will be taken up with sports—especially basketball players. The day after Christmas, the boy’s basketball team has a Cabool tournament until Friday, December 30th. Meanwhile, the girl’s basketball team has a Mountain Grove tournament during the same week. Also, the boy’s team will have another game against Hartville when school comes back into session.

For even another category of students, Science Club members have been planning a hike near Eminence sometime during the week after school releases for break. Christmas break hikes are typical to be scheduled with Science Club, and are always a big hit.

As for the busy upperclassmen mentioned before, many students have stated that they will be working a lot during their break. Whether working at a fast food restaurant, a grocery store, or a gas station, many students are wanting to work more hours to earn more money.

Christmas break may sound like the perfect time to relax, but like many things in life, it can disillusion you. Most students at the high school either have plans, are making plans, or even have plans made for them. But whatever plans you have, I hope you enjoy them, every hour.