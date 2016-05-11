5th Grade Math Team – May 11th 2017

The Frisco league Math Contest was going to be held at Licking this year on May 1. However, because of the flooding and road closures many of the schools were not going to be able to attend the 9 school event. The administration decided to cancel the event for this year but will host it in the spring of 2018.

The students met after school on Monday’s over an 8 week period. The top three Frisco League qualifiers were determined by a combination of scores from 4 tests. Those qualifying to attend the Frisco League Math Contest were 1st place McKinley Satterfield, tied for 2nd Austin Stephens and Dominick Donley. Alternate: Austin James