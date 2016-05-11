Brady Smith Signs with Hannibal-LaGrange University

Eagles defeat the Wildcats

By Coach Harv Antle

The Plato Eagles ended the Licking Wildcats’ hope for a conference championship with a 4-1 win on Tuesday night in Licking.

Plato’s Wiley Miller out dueled Licking’s Dillon Smith. Miller gave 1 run on two hits and fanned 11 over six innings.

Smith took the loss after working five innings. He was charged with four runs on six hits.

Marshall Pittman drove in two runs in the first for Plato. Caeden Hathaway and Jack Morrison picked up RBI base hits in the second while the Wildcats countered with a single run in the third.

Both staffs blanked the offenses the rest of the way. Connor Medlock recorded two scoreless innings for the Wildcats in relief of Smith, and KJ Stafford threw the seventh for Plato.

Tristen Morelan and Dillon Smith were the only Wildcats to solve Miller for base hits. Morelan scored Licking’s lone run.

Plato took the JV game 12-2. The game was the final of the season for the JV Wildcats, as they finished the spring 5-4–1.

Zack Krewson had a 2-run double for Licking while Reece Derrickson singled and scored.