Columbia College Dean’s List

January 12, 2017

The following area students have been named to the Columbia College dean’s list for the 2016 fall semester:

Edgar Springs: Megan Smith, Derek Zboran and Jacqueline Zboran, all of the Rolla Campus, and Ebony Ross, of the Fort Leonard Wood Campus.

Plato: Shannon Eaton and Sean P. Matteson, of the Fort Leonard Wood Campus.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.

 

